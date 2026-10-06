Delhi court grants bail to 17 protesters over police molestation
A Delhi court has granted bail to 17 young protesters who were arrested outside the Parliament Street Police Station on October 5, 2026.
They had gathered to demand action against a police officer accused of molesting a female journalist.
The judge highlighted the importance of peaceful protest and acknowledged the protesters' age and future, but made it clear that violence against police is not acceptable.
Court orders DCP New Delhi report
The court also ordered a report be called from DCP New Delhi regarding the same. Medical reports back up their injuries. The relevant CCTV footage of PS Parliament Street be also preserved.
Bail came with conditions: a ₹15,000 bond and not making any direct or indirect inducement or threat to any person acquainted with the facts of the case, and not leaving the country.
Even though there were serious charges, most offenses were bailable; the judge's call for a detailed police report shows the court is taking these allegations seriously while keeping an eye on how things unfold.