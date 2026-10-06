Delhi court grants bail to 17 protesters over police molestation

The court also ordered a report be called from DCP New Delhi regarding the same. Medical reports back up their injuries. The relevant CCTV footage of PS Parliament Street be also preserved.

Bail came with conditions: a ₹15,000 bond and not making any direct or indirect inducement or threat to any person acquainted with the facts of the case, and not leaving the country.

Even though there were serious charges, most offenses were bailable; the judge's call for a detailed police report shows the court is taking these allegations seriously while keeping an eye on how things unfold.