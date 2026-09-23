Delhi court grants bail to 6 Ukrainians in Myanmar case
India
A Delhi court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has granted bail to six Ukrainian nationals accused in a Myanmar drone-training case.
They were ordered released on September 23, 2026, but must stay in Delhi unless the court says otherwise.
Matthew Aaron VanDyke gets default bail
Along with the Ukrainians, US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke was also arrested under anti-terror laws, but those charges did not make it into the chargesheet: only immigration violations did.
After spending over six months in custody without formal charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), VanDyke was also granted default bail.
The case highlights how Indian courts stick to legal timelines and procedures.