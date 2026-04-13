Delhi court grants bail to couple accused of racial slurs
A Delhi court has granted bail to Harsh Priya Singh and Ruby Jain, who were arrested for allegedly making racial slurs against their northeastern neighbors during a dispute over air-conditioner installation debris.
The judge made this decision after the investigation wrapped up and the couple had already spent some time in custody.
Couple released after meeting bail conditions
The couple was released after showing they followed all interim bail conditions, including hospital documentation related to Ruby Jain's treatment, proof of moving homes, and issuing public apologies.
Meanwhile, the prosecution argued that the case sends a message that such grave instances of racism should not be taken lightly, pointing out that the victims faced media attention, financial struggles, and even had to move away for safety.