Delhi court grants Brij Bhushan time in women wrestlers' case
A Delhi court has given BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh extra time to reply to a petition challenging his acquittal in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers.
The next hearing is set for October 28, and the judge has directed that the original affidavit and orders containing the victims' names be placed in a sealed envelope and asked the appellant to submit a copy of the petition with the victims' names redacted.
Brij Bhushan acquitted, wrestlers appeal
Singh, who used to head the Wrestling Federation of India, was cleared of charges on August 3 along with another official. However, the women wrestlers are still fighting that verdict and have appealed.
Their lawyer is Rebecca John, while Singh is defended by Rajiv Mohan.
The hearing was held in a closed courtroom.