Delhi court grants Brij Bhushan time in women wrestlers' case

A Delhi court has given BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh extra time to reply to a petition challenging his acquittal in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers.

The next hearing is set for October 28, and the judge has directed that the original affidavit and orders containing the victims' names be placed in a sealed envelope and asked the appellant to submit a copy of the petition with the victims' names redacted.