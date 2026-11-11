Delhi court orders couple to vacate room in mother's house
A Delhi court has told a man and his wife they need to leave a room in his widowed mother's house within 30 days.
The judge said their stay was only temporary, a gesture of love from the mother, and did not give them any legal rights over the property.
Couple admitted temporary stay in writing
The mother bought the house in 2017 for ₹11.75 lakh. The couple was allowed one room if they paid ₹4,000 rent, but they stopped paying soon after moving in.
Both defendants had signed the written statement, acknowledging the mother's ownership and admitting that they had been permitted to stay temporarily.
The court also rejected their claim that living there gave them any ownership, making it clear that possession which began with permission could not be treated as adverse.
Other related disputes are still being sorted out in trial court.