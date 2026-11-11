Delhi court orders couple to vacate room in mother's house

The mother bought the house in 2017 for ₹11.75 lakh. The couple was allowed one room if they paid ₹4,000 rent, but they stopped paying soon after moving in.

Both defendants had signed the written statement, acknowledging the mother's ownership and admitting that they had been permitted to stay temporarily.

The court also rejected their claim that living there gave them any ownership, making it clear that possession which began with permission could not be treated as adverse.

Other related disputes are still being sorted out in trial court.