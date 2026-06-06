Delhi court orders husband to pay ₹6,000 monthly for son
India
A Delhi court just made it clear: being unemployed doesn't let you off the hook for supporting your family.
After a woman appealed a lower court's decision that denied her financial help, the judge ordered her husband to pay ₹6,000 per month for their young son's care.
Husband gave no support since 2015
The court said the husband still has a legal duty to provide for his child, no matter his job status.
Even though earlier claims of physical assault and cruelty were dismissed due to lack of evidence, the judge noted he hadn't given any support since 2015 and rejected his arguments about unemployment or his wife's education as reasons not to pay.