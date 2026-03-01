JNU protest: Court orders immediate release of 14 detained students

A Delhi court has ordered the immediate release of 14 students arrested during a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The students were protesting against Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's comments on a podcast and other issues. The police had stopped their march toward the education ministry, leading to a scuffle in which several officers were injured.

Legal perspective Students have promising futures: Duty magistrate The court had granted bail to the students on February 27, observing that while assaulting police personnel is serious, they are students with promising futures. Duty Magistrate Ravi emphasized that procedural delays shouldn't deny judicial bail orders. He said, "The law has consistently recognized that the objective of bail is to secure the presence of the accused at trial, not to inflict pre-emptive punishment."

Bail conditions Investigating officer opposed release, cited concerns The court also stressed that if outstation verification delays release, it could make bail illusory for many. It decided to release the students pending verification, "but subject to stringent and carefully-crafted conditions to address the concerns raised by the prosecution." The investigating officer had opposed their release, citing concerns over ensuring their presence during trial and preventing absconding.

Advertisement