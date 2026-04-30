Delhi court orders probe into forged school transfer certificate claims India Apr 30, 2026

A Delhi court has ordered further investigation in a separate 2018 case/FIR against the victim and her family, this time looking at claims that the survivor's family may have tampered with documents.

The move comes after an application moved by Additional Public Prosecutor Akashmani Tripathi, after a relative of Shashi Singh (who was cleared back in 2019) alleged that a forged school transfer certificate was allegedly provided to verify her age to frame former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar.