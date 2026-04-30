Delhi court orders probe into forged school transfer certificate claims
A Delhi court has ordered further investigation in a separate 2018 case/FIR against the victim and her family, this time looking at claims that the survivor's family may have tampered with documents.
The move comes after an application moved by Additional Public Prosecutor Akashmani Tripathi, after a relative of Shashi Singh (who was cleared back in 2019) alleged that a forged school transfer certificate was allegedly provided to verify her age to frame former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
Court seeks updates every 2 weeks
The judge pointed out some big gaps in the original police charge sheet, like missing witness statements and questions around a school transfer certificate used as evidence.
The court now wants updates on the investigation every two weeks, with another hearing set for May 18.
Basically, they're making sure nothing gets missed this time around.