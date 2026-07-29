Delhi court pauses arrest warrant for SFI's Aishe Ghosh
India
A Delhi court has paused the arrest warrant against Aishe Ghosh, joint secretary of the Students's Federation of India (SFI), over her role in a 2021 protest.
The stay was granted after Ghosh told the court she could not appear on the last date of the hearing due to unavoidable circumstances.
For now, Ghosh just needs to show up at her next court date.
FIR filed after SFI, DYFI protest
Back in February 2021, SFI and DYFI organized a protest outside Banga Bhawan in Delhi, speaking out against police action on CAA-NRC protesters in Kolkata.
Police accused them of blocking roads and breaking prohibitory orders, leading to an FIR and charges under several IPC sections.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas said Ghosh is being singled out because of her activism at other protests too.