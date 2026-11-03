Delhi court pauses coercive action against MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam
A Delhi court has said no coercive action will be taken against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam until November 5 while it hears his request for anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case.
The judge wants the police's side and the case file before deciding.
Akoijam, who termed his dismissal a "witch hunt," is also fighting his recent dismissal from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Delhi High Court stays JNU dismissal
Akoijam was dismissed from JNU last month after at least 11 female students accused him of inappropriate behavior during meetings and gatherings, and of making obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.
An internal committee's findings led to an FIR, and now the legal process is in full swing.
The Delhi High Court has put his dismissal on hold for now, with more hearings set for January 2027.