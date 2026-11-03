Delhi court pauses coercive action against MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

A Delhi court has said no coercive action will be taken against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam until November 5 while it hears his request for anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case.

The judge wants the police's side and the case file before deciding.

Akoijam, who termed his dismissal a "witch hunt," is also fighting his recent dismissal from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).