Delhi court pauses custody extension for Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka
India
A Delhi court has hit pause on whether Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will stay in jail longer.
Police wanted to extend their custody by three more days, but the activists say there is no real reason to keep them locked up since the protest is already over.
Detained over Jantar Mantar peace bonds
It all started with a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 13, even though protests are not allowed there anymore.
Das and Ranka were detained for violating peace bonds and have been in judicial custody since then, with their stay behind bars already extended once.
They have challenged this extension, arguing that keeping them any longer just does not add up.