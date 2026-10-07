Delhi court rebukes police over 6 year murder arrest delay
A Delhi court just called out the city police for taking six years to arrest two men accused of serious crimes, including murder, even though the strict MCOCA law was brought in against them back in 2020.
Special Judge Gaurav Rao didn't mince words, calling the delay "absolutely perfunctory and mere eyewash" and pointing out that one suspect, Mukesh, kept committing crimes during those years.
Judge orders inquiry into delay
The judge stressed that such delays send the wrong message and basically defeat the point of having tough laws like MCOCA.
Now, there's an official inquiry into why it took so long, with the commissioner's office asked to explain by October 13.
The judge also flagged that three other suspects are still on the run and criticized a senior officer's report as "absolutely perfunctory and mere eyewash."