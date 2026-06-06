Delhi court releases Alka Lamba on ₹1L bail and bond
India
Congress leader Alka Lamba has been ordered released by a Delhi court on the condition of good behavior, just days after being convicted in a July 2024 protest at Jantar Mantar demanding women's reservation.
The protest allegedly broke local prohibitory orders, and Lamba now needs to furnish a bail bond of ₹100,000 and stick to a one-year good-conduct bond.
Alka Lamba to appeal conviction
Lamba said she is glad about the release order but plans to appeal her conviction, sharing that she has always tried to follow the Constitution and laws in her 30 years in politics.
The charges against her included obstructing officials and causing public disturbance during the protest.