Delhi court says Singh's documentation does not support instability claim
India
A Delhi court says Singh's documentation of mental illness doesn't back up claims he was unstable when he drove his SUV through a VIP gate at the Delhi Assembly on April 6.
He was produced before the court on Tuesday, and the court pointed out that his defense didn't match what the medical documents showed.
Prosecutors allege Singh planned SUV incident
Prosecutors argue Singh's move was planned, noting he even tried to run over security and checked routes ahead of time.
His social media is being looked at too: some posts supported the 2020-21 farmer protests but were later deleted.
Police are investigating if there's more to it, including any possible conspiracy or terror angle.