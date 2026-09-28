Delhi court to review 4 wrestlers' appeal challenging Singh acquittal
India
A Delhi court is set to review an appeal from four women wrestlers challenging the acquittal of ex-Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case.
The next hearing is on October 9, after the previous ruling in August cleared Singh due to lack of evidence.
Rebecca John backs wrestlers' evidence challenge
The wrestlers, backed by senior advocate Rebecca John, argue the earlier decision was based on outdated assumptions and ignored how victims might stay silent at work to protect their jobs.
They want a fresh look at how evidence was handled and say dismissing their claims as "politically motivated" wasn't fair or legally solid.