India COVID-19 cases, positivity rate touch 6-month high in Delhi

COVID-19 cases, positivity rate touch 6-month high in Delhi

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 11:00 am

Delhi has started seeing a rise in daily coronavirus cases. Is the city prepared?

Delhi on Sunday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases—the biggest single-day surge in coronavirus infections in nearly six months. Further, the test positivity rate—the number of people that tested positive per 100 tests—was 0.17%, also the highest in half a dozen months. The city had a total of 540 active cases as of Sunday, the highest since early August.

Context Why does this story matter?

These statistics are worrying as they coincide with a rise in the number of Omicron cases in the capital. It is said to be the most heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far. Initial data suggest it spreads fast but causes a milder illness compared to previous strains. Experts have warned of a third wave of COVID-19 in India in early 2022.

Details Omicron cases in Delhi

Delhi has reported 22 cases of Omicron so far. Ten of the patients have been discharged while others are being treated. However, a majority of positive cases are not genome sequenced to identify the strain. But the fresh surge could be due to the Omicron variant, Sanjay Rai, a community medicine professor at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), said.

Meeting DDMA's review meet today

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will on Monday hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The meet will be attended by NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, and AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, as well as officials of the Delhi government.

Preparation Is the city prepared?

Meanwhile, the city administration is readying more and more COVID-19 care centers. The medical facility at Commonwealth Games Village can admit 65 people for the time being and the capacity can be increased to 500 in a few days. Several other coronavirus centers are also being reopened. The city has reportedly reserved 8,978 beds for COVID-19 patients so far.