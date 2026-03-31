Delhi CR Park woman injured with knife defends gold chain
India
On Monday evening in Delhi's CR Park, a 40-year-old woman was attacked by two men trying to snatch her gold chain while she was heading to her daughter's play.
Even after being injured with a knife, she refused to let go of her chain and managed to scare the attackers off.
Police recover motorcycle, review CCTV
CCTV footage caught the suspects, both in white T-shirts and black helmets, fleeing on a motorcycle as people started gathering.
The woman received first aid and filed a police complaint. Her husband expressed surprise that no one stepped in during the attack.
Police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime and are reviewing footage to track down those involved.