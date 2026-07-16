Delhi cracks down as 70% large properties owe ₹2000 cr
The Delhi government is cracking down on property owners who haven't paid their Infrastructure Charges (IFC) to the Delhi Jal Board.
Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh shared that almost 70% of large properties (over 3,000 square meters) are skipping these payments, leading to a loss of around ₹2,000 crore.
If owners don't clear their dues soon, their buildings could be sealed or face other penalties.
About 300 approvals lacked DJB NOCs
Turns out, some owners got building approvals using engineer-issued letters instead of the required No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the DJB: about 300 cases have been found so far.
The government made IFC rules simpler in May this year and even offered rebates up to 70% for some homes, but violations still mean repayment demands and possible penalties.
IFC fees help fund essentials like water pipelines and sewers for plots bigger than 200 square meters, so paying up is pretty important!