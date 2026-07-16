Delhi cracks down as 70% large properties owe ₹2000 cr

The Delhi government is cracking down on property owners who haven't paid their Infrastructure Charges (IFC) to the Delhi Jal Board.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh shared that almost 70% of large properties (over 3,000 square meters) are skipping these payments, leading to a loss of around ₹2,000 crore.

If owners don't clear their dues soon, their buildings could be sealed or face other penalties.