Delhi cracks down on pollution: 11,700+ challans in just 24 hours

Authorities checked around 5,000 vehicles at city borders—turning away hundreds that didn't meet norms and handing out thousands of fines for missing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. They also rerouted trucks not headed for Delhi and worked to clear up traffic hotspots to cut down on idling fumes.

Beyond vehicles: cleaning up dust and waste

It wasn't just about cars—civic teams cleared over 12,000 metric tons of garbage from streets and swept more than 2,000km of roads.

Water was sprayed across busy stretches to keep dust down, while anti-smog guns rolled out citywide.

At construction sites, extra anti-smog guns were installed and about 30,000 tons of old waste got processed too—all aimed at making Delhi's winter air a little easier to breathe.