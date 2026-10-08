Delhi Customs incinerates nearly 165kg illegal drugs estimated at ₹515cr
India
Delhi Customs just torched a massive haul, nearly 165kg of illegal drugs, including hydroponic weed and cocaine, all valued at around ₹515 crore.
The destruction happened at an incineration plant under tight legal supervision, with officials making sure everything was by the book.
Delhi airport customs seizes 611kg narcotics
Between April and September 2026, customs at Delhi airport cracked 89 drug smuggling cases, seizing a total of approximately 611kg of narcotics.
In the same period, 109 traffickers were arrested, showing how seriously authorities are taking the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.