Delhi Customs intercepts Bangkok shipment of suspected hydroponic weed
India
Delhi Customs just intercepted a massive stash of suspected hydroponic weed flown in from Bangkok.
The drugs, hidden cleverly inside plastic spools and mislabeled as PU tubes, were discovered following locally developed intelligence.
Delhi Customs seizes 148.67kg 150cr
The haul weighed 148.67kg and is valued at around ₹150 crore on the street.
After the operation lasted more than 72 hours, one person was arrested and several locations, including five premises across three states, were searched for more leads.
Officials say this bust highlights their ongoing push to keep illegal drugs out of the country.