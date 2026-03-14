Delhi cuts LPG supply to 20% amid Iran-US conflict
India
Delhi just cut its commercial LPG (cooking gas) supply down to 20% of the usual amount because of global disruptions linked to the Iran-US conflict.
That means only about 1,800 cylinders will go out each day instead of the usual 9,000, with a new system deciding who gets priority.
Who gets gas and how
The new plan puts schools, hospitals, railways, and airports at the top. They'll get their full share of gas.
Next in line are government canteens, then restaurants and eateries (which use a lot), followed by hotels, guesthouses, bakeries, caterers, and sports facilities.
Deliveries are now strictly managed through official bookings and a "first come, first served" approach if there's a wait list.