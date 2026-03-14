Delhi cuts LPG supply to 20% amid Iran-US conflict

Who gets gas and how

The new plan puts schools, hospitals, railways, and airports at the top. They'll get their full share of gas.

Next in line are government canteens, then restaurants and eateries (which use a lot), followed by hotels, guesthouses, bakeries, caterers, and sports facilities.

Deliveries are now strictly managed through official bookings and a "first come, first served" approach if there's a wait list.