Delhi Dehradun Expressway caves in again near Amanatgarh, causing jams India May 14, 2026

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which just opened, is already dealing with major structural problems.

The road near Amanatgarh on the Biharigarh flyover section has caved in at two separate locations, pushing all traffic onto a single lane and causing heavy jams.

Repairs kicked off this week, but locals are frustrated: this same stretch had collapsed before, raising questions about how well it was built.