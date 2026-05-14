Delhi Dehradun Expressway caves in again near Amanatgarh, causing jams
The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which just opened, is already dealing with major structural problems.
The road near Amanatgarh on the Biharigarh flyover section has caved in at two separate locations, pushing all traffic onto a single lane and causing heavy jams.
Repairs kicked off this week, but locals are frustrated: this same stretch had collapsed before, raising questions about how well it was built.
Dalhedi flyover erosion leaves 5ft pits
Parts of the expressway near Dalhedi flyover are eroding fast, leaving deep craters from water flow and heavy vehicles.
Erosion problems are often linked to inadequate drainage; some pits are as deep as five feet.
Last year's monsoon even left 24 pillars weak, so residents worry things could get riskier once rains return.
Repair crews are working now to stabilize the affected spots.