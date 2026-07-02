Delhi Dehradun Expressway opened by PM Modi shows potholes
India
The brand-new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, opened by Prime Minister Modi in April and built for ₹12,000 crore, is already showing big potholes, just 79 days in.
The expressway was meant to make travel between the two cities way faster and boost trade, but viral videos now show serious road damage after heavy monsoon rains.
Congress alleges government corruption and mismanagement
People online are worried about accidents and wondering how such an expensive project could fall apart so quickly.
With a toll of ₹650, many are frustrated about paying for a road that's already crumbling.
The Congress party has also accused the government of corruption and poor management behind the scenes.