Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens April 14 with Narendra Modi inaugurating
India
Big news for road-trippers: the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is officially opening on April 14, with Narendra Modi doing the honors.
This six-lane highway will shrink travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over five hours to 2 to 2.5 hours, making getaways way quicker and smoother.
Expressway includes Rajaji animal corridors
The 210-kilometer route starts near Akshardham Temple in Delhi, passes through Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur, and ends in Dehradun.
One standout feature is a 12-kilometer elevated stretch over Rajaji National Park, built to protect wildlife with special animal corridors.
Costing around ₹12,000 crore, the expressway is also expected to boost tourism to spots like Haridwar and Char Dham by making trips faster and more comfortable.