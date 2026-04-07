Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens April 14 with Narendra Modi inaugurating

Expressway includes Rajaji animal corridors

The 210-kilometer route starts near Akshardham Temple in Delhi, passes through Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur, and ends in Dehradun.

One standout feature is a 12-kilometer elevated stretch over Rajaji National Park, built to protect wildlife with special animal corridors.

Costing around ₹12,000 crore, the expressway is also expected to boost tourism to spots like Haridwar and Char Dham by making trips faster and more comfortable.