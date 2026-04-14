Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be inaugurated April 14, travel 2.5 hours

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway gets advanced traffic management

This six-lane highway comes with smart tech like an Advanced Traffic Management System and fully automated tolls, so no more stopping at booths; sensors just scan your FASTag as you drive.

There's even a 12-km elevated wildlife corridor to help protect local animals.

Plus, with better connectivity across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand (and a toll-free stretch from Akshardham), expect easier road trips and a big boost for tourism in the region.