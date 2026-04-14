Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be inaugurated April 14, travel 2.5 hours
The brand-new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is set to be inaugurated on April 14, 2026, making trips between the two cities way quicker: think 2.5 hours instead of the usual six-plus hours.
Built at a cost of over ₹12,000 crore and is set to be inaugurated on April 14, 2026, this expressway is set to change how people travel and explore Uttarakhand.
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway gets advanced traffic management
This six-lane highway comes with smart tech like an Advanced Traffic Management System and fully automated tolls, so no more stopping at booths; sensors just scan your FASTag as you drive.
There's even a 12-km elevated wildlife corridor to help protect local animals.
Plus, with better connectivity across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand (and a toll-free stretch from Akshardham), expect easier road trips and a big boost for tourism in the region.