Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to cut travel time to under 3 hours
The much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is almost done—just a few finishing touches left, with remaining minor works expected to be completed soon, though no opening date has been specified.
This six-lane, 213-km highway will let you zip from Delhi to Dehradun in under three hours, making weekend trips and getaways way more doable.
What makes this expressway stand out?
Built in four phases, the final stretch connects Ganeshpur to Dehradun.
There are four toll plazas—₹60 for FASTag annual pass holders, around ₹500 for those without the annual FASTag pass.
Speed limits are set at 100km/h for cars and 80km/h for trucks.
You'll find pit stops every 30km with food, water, and toilets, and EV charging and other rest facilities are planned—so road trips just got a lot easier (and comfier).