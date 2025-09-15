Delhi: Deputy Secretary dies in accident involving speeding BMW
A Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), died after his car was hit by a BMW near Delhi Cantonment Metro station on September 14, 2025. His wife was seriously injured.
The BMW was allegedly driven by Gaganpreet Kaur (38), who has now been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, after being discharged from a hospital and on other charges.
Road safety is a big concern in Delhi
This tragic crash isn't a one-off—Delhi has seen over 2,200 road accidents and 577 deaths just between January and May this year alone.
Two-wheeler riders are especially at risk, with more than a thousand fatalities in the past three years.
Overspeeding keeps topping the list as the main cause behind these deadly crashes, making road safety a big concern for everyone in the city.