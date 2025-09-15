India gets 1st-ever seabed mining license: What it means

License boosts India's position in deep-sea mineral race

These seabed minerals—like manganese, cobalt, nickel, and copper—are crucial for batteries and tech we use every day.

India's move is all about securing future resources as global competition heats up (especially with China in the mix).

While India got the Carlsberg Ridge license after applying last year, its bid for another site is still pending thanks to rival claims from Sri Lanka.

This new license adds to India's growing list of deep-sea exploration rights and puts it at the front of an emerging race for ocean minerals.