Delhi dermatologist Manish Gupta charged in killing of Meena Haldar
Delhi dermatologist Manish Gupta is accused of killing his longtime domestic help, Meena Haldar, after a dispute over being asked to clean Gupta's adjoining dermatology clinic and, later, the terrace storeroom, as well as allegedly prioritizing his wife's instructions, on June 18 in Kailash Hills.
Police filed a detailed 340-page charge sheet against him on Monday, September 14, 2026, and the case heads to court on September 18.
Police cite 43 witnesses, Gupta denies
The police say Gupta's mental health claims don't hold up, pointing to witness accounts describing his violent behavior and bloodstains matching Haldar's found on his clothes.
A neighbor reportedly saw the incident, and there are 43 witnesses listed overall. Gupta insists he's innocent.
His lawyer says the police have no solid proof and calls the charges misdirected.
For now, Gupta remains in judicial custody while things play out in court.