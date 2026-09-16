Delhi dermatologist Manish Gupta charged in killing of Meena Haldar

The police say Gupta's mental health claims don't hold up, pointing to witness accounts describing his violent behavior and bloodstains matching Haldar's found on his clothes.

A neighbor reportedly saw the incident, and there are 43 witnesses listed overall. Gupta insists he's innocent.

His lawyer says the police have no solid proof and calls the charges misdirected.

For now, Gupta remains in judicial custody while things play out in court.