Delhi destroys over 900kg adulterated sweets after surprise checks
India
Delhi just saw a big sweep against unsafe sweets: over 900kg of adulterated food, including rasgullas, chhena, and milk cake, was destroyed after surprise checks at sweet shops in Nihal Vihar and the khoya market at Mori Gate.
Inspectors found hygiene issues and didn't give anyone a heads-up before showing up.
Rekha Gupta vows more surprise inspections
Another 520kg of spoiled khoya and chhena was tossed out, with samples sent for lab testing.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised more surprise visits and strict action under food safety laws.
This comes on the heels of last month's drive that destroyed around 3,050kg of khoya and paneer, just as sweet demand spikes for festival season.