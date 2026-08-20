Delhi Development Authority approves MPD-2047 plan with air taxis, pods
The transport chapter of Master Plan Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047) was approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 12, and the highlight is pretty wild: air taxis and air pods might help you skip all that traffic.
The idea is to make getting around the city faster and greener, with less reliance on private vehicles.
MPD-2047 outlines air corridor, multimodal measures
The plan talks about a possible air taxi corridor linking Gurugram, Connaught Place, and Noida International Airport at Jewar, potentially cutting commute times to under 30 minutes.
While it sounds futuristic, experts say there are still big hurdles like regulations and infrastructure.
Besides flying rides, MPD-2047 also promises multimodal integration, last-mile connectivity, bus-route rationalization, unified ticketing across transport modes, redevelopment of key railway stations, and smarter land use for smoother travel in Delhi and nearby regions.