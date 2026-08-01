Delhi Development Authority plants over 100,000 saplings across 77 sites
India
Delhi just got a little greener!
The Delhi Development Authority has planted over 100,000 saplings at 77 spots around the city, and to make sure they actually grow up healthy, each site now has its own nodal officer keeping an eye on things.
This is all part of a bigger push to make Delhi's green cover stronger and more sustainable.
Mission 70L targets 2.3 million saplings
The new trees include local species like Dhok, Amaltas, Dhak, and Gamhar: great for the environment.
The main planting event at Kamla Nehru Ridge brought together around 200 students and residents.
This drive is part of Mission 70 Lakh Plantation, which aims for 2.3 million saplings this season with lots of community involvement, especially in Ridge areas.