Delhi digitizes 9.74 million voter forms, nearly 4.8 million excluded

If your name's missing from the draft, you can file a claim or objection between August 24 and September 23.

Southeast Delhi had the lowest form collection at just 56%, while Northeast Delhi saw the most errors: over 300,000 forms flagged for things like mismatched names or weird age gaps in families.

An AI system caught these glitches (sometimes even flagging harmless differences between Aadhar card and voter id), and 34% of the voters who have returned the forms will need to show one of the 12 documents to stay on the list during the notice period.

The final roll is expected on October 27.