Delhi discoms schedule Monday power cuts for maintenance across neighborhoods
Heads up, Delhi! Some neighborhoods will have planned power cuts this Monday as discoms do maintenance to keep the city's electricity reliable through the summer and monsoon.
Outages will happen at different times in West, East, and North Delhi, so it's not citywide, but you might want to check if your area is affected.
Krishna Nagar Rohini Janakpuri outage timings
Krishna Nagar (BYPL): 10am to 4pm
Rohini Sector 7 (TPDDL): 9:30am to 3pm
Janakpuri Block B (BRPL): 11am to 5pm.
Finish tasks avoid elevators contact 1912
Finish any tasks that need electricity before your outage starts.
Try not to use elevators during these hours, just in case.
If the cut lasts longer than expected, you can call the central helpline (1912) or message your discom on WhatsApp for updates.
Full schedules are also available on discom websites if you want more details.