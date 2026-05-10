Delhi district judges face threats, most lack personal security officers India May 10, 2026

Delhi's district court judges are regularly facing threats and harassment, but most don't have personal security officers, even though they handle cases involving serious criminals and gangs.

Recent incidents include a judge being threatened inside a courtroom and another threatened while out for a walk.

One officer said these problems often go unreported, describing their safety as "bilkul Bhagwan bharose chal raha hai" ("It is running completely on God's mercy.")