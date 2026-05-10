Delhi district judges face threats, most lack personal security officers
Delhi's district court judges are regularly facing threats and harassment, but most don't have personal security officers, even though they handle cases involving serious criminals and gangs.
Recent incidents include a judge being threatened inside a courtroom and another threatened while out for a walk.
One officer said these problems often go unreported, describing their safety as "bilkul Bhagwan bharose chal raha hai" ("It is running completely on God's mercy.")
Justice Manoj Jain orders safety review
The Judicial Service Association has asked the Delhi High Court for better protection after repeated stalking and attacks.
In response, Justice Manoj Jain ordered officials to review how states like Maharashtra and Bihar keep their judges safe.
Still, with over 800 district judges in Delhi and only a handful having security details, it's clear there are big challenges ahead.