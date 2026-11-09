Delhi Diwali night sees 214 fire calls, 5 firefighters injured
India
Diwali night kept Delhi's firefighters busy, with 214 fire calls coming in and five firefighters getting injured while tackling blazes across the city.
Fires broke out at places like factories, a banquet hall, homes, and shops as celebrations peaked.
Delhi emergency calls down to 257
Most emergencies happened between 8pm and midnight, the festival's busiest stretch.
To keep up, the Fire Services rolled out extra motorcycle and quick-response teams.
On a brighter note, total emergency calls were actually down this year (257) compared with last year (269) and 2024 (318), but safety during festivals is still a big priority for the city.