Delhi doubles authorized parking fees and shifts government staff timings
India
Delhi is rolling out new rules to tackle the city's air pollution problem.
From November 1, parking fees at authorized parking sites will be doubled to nudge people away from using private vehicles, and office timings for government workers are shifting: MCD staff will start earlier, while GNCTD staff will finish later.
Delhi halves in-office attendance, pauses construction
Both government and private offices have been told to cut their in-office teams by half, so expect more remote work this winter.
Construction and demolition work will be paused from December 10 to January 20, and any dust-heavy outdoor projects are banned between November 1 and January 31.
The hope: cleaner air for everyone during the worst months.