Delhi draft roll omits 47.56L names, 3,11,839 Form 6 applications

To fix this, the electoral office is stepping up awareness campaigns across traditional and social media, with special outreach for marginalized groups like the homeless, transgender people, and sex workers.

Registration camps are happening on September 23-24 in all districts with help from NGOs and booth-level officers (BLOs).

If you want your name on the final roll (or spot an error), you've got until September 30 to submit claims, so don't wait!