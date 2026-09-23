Delhi draft roll omits 47.56L names, 3,11,839 Form 6 applications
Delhi's draft voter list is missing a huge chunk: about 47.56 lakh names haven't made the cut this time.
Only around 3,11,839 Form 6 applications have been made so far.
Possible contributing factors include Delhi's highly floating population and stricter rules against holding multiple voter registrations.
Delhi electoral outreach, Sept 30 deadline
To fix this, the electoral office is stepping up awareness campaigns across traditional and social media, with special outreach for marginalized groups like the homeless, transgender people, and sex workers.
Registration camps are happening on September 23-24 in all districts with help from NGOs and booth-level officers (BLOs).
If you want your name on the final roll (or spot an error), you've got until September 30 to submit claims, so don't wait!