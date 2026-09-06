Delhi drafts 2026-31 drone policy targeting pollution and women's safety
India
Delhi has drafted a drone policy for 2026-27 to 2030-31, hoping to tackle air pollution, dust from construction, Yamuna River encroachments, and waste, all using drones.
The plan also puts a spotlight on women's safety by using drones for surveillance in risky areas and as quick responders during emergencies.
Delhi policy offers ₹85cr support
The policy aims to create 1,000-plus jobs, train at least 5,000 people, and create more than 25 drone companies with an ₹85 crore budget.
There are perks too: up to 20% capital subsidy (maximum ₹5 crore), SGST reimbursements, rental support, training fee help, and R&D grants.
Plus, the public gets a say: The draft will be open for feedback before heading for final approval.