Delhi driver named Sandeep dies after fight over extra choley

A Delhi driver named Sandeep lost his life after a fight with a local food vendor over extra choley that turned violent near Jwalapuri Nala.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 25, 2026, and Sandeep passed away in the hospital on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The vendor, Chintu Gupta, was first booked for attempted murder, which was upgraded to murder after Sandeep's death.