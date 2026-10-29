Delhi driver named Sandeep dies after fight over extra choley
India
A Delhi driver named Sandeep lost his life after a fight with a local food vendor over extra choley that turned violent near Jwalapuri Nala.
The incident happened on Sunday, October 25, 2026, and Sandeep passed away in the hospital on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
The vendor, Chintu Gupta, was first booked for attempted murder, which was upgraded to murder after Sandeep's death.
Father seeks justice, Chintu Gupta arrested
Sandeep's father believes more people were involved but says only Gupta has been arrested so far. He is calling for everyone responsible to be brought to justice.
Sandeep leaves behind his wife and two young sons.
Police are still looking into other suspects.