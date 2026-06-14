Delhi drivers remove US embassy Trump covers after Oman strike
India
Delhi's auto-rickshaw drivers are pushing back against a US Embassy campaign that put Trump-themed covers on their vehicles.
The protests began after a US military strike in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian sailors, leading drivers to remove the posters and voice their anger.
India summons US diplomats twice
Videos show drivers chanting Hindustan Zindabad and calling for a boycott of American messaging.
India has summoned US diplomats twice, with leaders and families urging stronger action.
The incident has deepened strains between India and the US making it even harder to smooth over past disputes.