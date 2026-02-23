Delhi drivers to protest against bike taxis, e-challans on Feb 28
Delhi's taxi and tourist drivers are gearing up for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on February 28, calling out issues that have been making their work tougher across Delhi-NCR and neighboring states.
Their main worries? Unregulated bike taxis with private plates, which they say put both their safety and livelihoods at risk.
Sanjay Samrat, who leads the association, says drivers are fed up with rules that feel unfair and enforcement that's all over the place.
Drivers' demands include fair cab fares, surge pricing limits
This isn't just about cab fares—drivers are also protesting app aggregator commissions increasing, glitchy panic buttons leading to fines, confusing bus code rules, e-challan hassles, and extra penalties in places like Rajasthan and UP.
These protests follow earlier strikes demanding fair pay (like ₹25/km), bans on bike taxis, limits on surge pricing, and a national drivers' commission.
If things don't change soon, nationwide strikes could be next—so your next ride might get trickier too.