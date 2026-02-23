Delhi drivers to protest against bike taxis, e-challans on Feb 28 India Feb 23, 2026

Delhi's taxi and tourist drivers are gearing up for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on February 28, calling out issues that have been making their work tougher across Delhi-NCR and neighboring states.

Their main worries? Unregulated bike taxis with private plates, which they say put both their safety and livelihoods at risk.

Sanjay Samrat, who leads the association, says drivers are fed up with rules that feel unfair and enforcement that's all over the place.