Delhi drops 4.76 million voter names since August, 250,754 register

To make things easier, nearly 89,000 special voter camps have been running since September 20, so far bringing in over 150,000 applications.

West Delhi saw the most action while New Delhi lagged behind.

If you want your name on the list, you've got until October 30 to fill out Form 6 for inclusion; Form 8 can be used for modification of details.

Booth-level officers are also out in neighborhoods to ascertain the status of people whose names appeared in the pre-SIR electoral roll but were missing from the current draft roll and facilitate their enrolment through Form 6 wherever they are found eligible, and the final voter roll drops December 4 after all claims are sorted by the end of November.