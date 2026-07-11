Delhi Drugs Control seizes 31,700 oxytocin injections for improper storage
India
Delhi's Drugs Control Department just confiscated 31,700 oxytocin injections from a pharma company in Patparganj after finding them stored at room temperature instead of the required two to eight Celsius.
Storing them wrong can make the medicine useless and is a serious violation of drug safety rules.
Bareilly shipments probed, recall notices possible
These injections came from Bareilly back in May and have been kept improperly since then.
Now, officials are checking if any doses were already sent out and are ready to issue stop-sale and recall notices.
Inspections across Delhi are ongoing, with authorities warning that strict action will follow for anyone breaking these storage rules again.