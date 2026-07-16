Delhi e-rickshaws stopped after hackers exploited weak Bluetooth battery passwords
India
E-rickshaws across Delhi suddenly stopped working after hackers used weak Bluetooth passwords in their battery systems to shut them down, just by using certain Chinese apps.
The government quickly pulled these apps from app stores, but the incident exposed how easily connected tech can be targeted if security is weak.
Experts call for Indian battery standards
This isn't just about e-rickshaws: lots of devices, from telecom gear to industrial machines, use similar connected batteries.
Right now, there aren't clear rules for securing battery systems in light electric vehicles like e-rickshaws.
Experts say India could learn from global moves like Europe's Digital Battery Passport and update its own standards to keep smart tech safe for everyone.