Delhi Election Commission holds September 27 camps correcting voter lists
The Delhi Election Commission is working to fix errors in the voter lists, with officials visiting homes and extra staff on the ground.
Special camps are happening on September 27 at all polling stations, and there are extra sessions for marginalized groups on September 23 and 24 at night shelters and other locations.
Voter claims accepted until September 30
Booth-level officers will collect documents right at your doorstep if there's a mismatch, like a wrong name.
The chief electoral officer reassures that getting a notice just means you can correct information, not that you're being removed from the list.
You can file claims or objections until September 30, both online and offline.
So far, 99,439 Form-6 applications have already been received between August 31 and September 21, don't forget to check your name before the final list drops on November 4!