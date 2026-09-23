Delhi Election Commission holds September 27 camps correcting voter lists

Booth-level officers will collect documents right at your doorstep if there's a mismatch, like a wrong name.

The chief electoral officer reassures that getting a notice just means you can correct information, not that you're being removed from the list.

You can file claims or objections until September 30, both online and offline.

So far, 99,439 Form-6 applications have already been received between August 31 and September 21, don't forget to check your name before the final list drops on November 4!