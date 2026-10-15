Delhi electricity subsidy beneficiaries must now verify Aadhaar details

If you are in Delhi and getting an electricity subsidy, you will now need to verify your Aadhaar.

The government just made this official, and it covers beneficiaries served by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), plus consumers in areas served by NDMC and Military Engineer Services.

The scheme gives you up to 200 units of free power each month or one-half off between 201 and 400 units (capped at ₹800).