Delhi electricity subsidy beneficiaries must now verify Aadhaar details
If you are in Delhi and getting an electricity subsidy, you will now need to verify your Aadhaar.
The government just made this official, and it covers beneficiaries served by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), plus consumers in areas served by NDMC and Military Engineer Services.
The scheme gives you up to 200 units of free power each month or one-half off between 201 and 400 units (capped at ₹800).
Delhi subsidy covers 87% domestic consumers
About 87% of Delhi's domestic consumers are already on this subsidy.
If you do not have an Aadhaar yet, you can still apply by submitting an Aadhaar enrolment application with a 14-digit enrolment ID.
This change follows the Aadhaar Act rules, basically making sure subsidies go to the right people.
Heads up: you will need to renew your choice annually if you want to keep getting these benefits.
The power department and implementing agencies have been told to publicize the new requirement through the media.