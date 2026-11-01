Delhi enforces strict pollution curbs as AQI hits 261

People are frustrated with long waits and slow-moving traffic, but officials say it is necessary since Delhi's air is still in bad shape (22 out of 57 monitoring stations reported "very poor" air).

On top of car restrictions, construction that kicks up dust is banned, and parking fees have doubled.

Stubble burning is behind nearly one-fifth of the pollution here.

To keep things in check, teams are using tech like automatic license plate recognition to catch rule-breakers.