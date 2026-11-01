Delhi enforces strict pollution curbs as AQI hits 261
Delhi just rolled out strict anti-pollution rules, and it is making life tough for commuters: massive traffic jams have popped up at city borders as older vehicles are restricted.
The air quality index hit a season-high of 261, and some of these rules will stick around until February 28, 2027.
Delhi uses automatic license plate recognition
People are frustrated with long waits and slow-moving traffic, but officials say it is necessary since Delhi's air is still in bad shape (22 out of 57 monitoring stations reported "very poor" air).
On top of car restrictions, construction that kicks up dust is banned, and parking fees have doubled.
Stubble burning is behind nearly one-fifth of the pollution here.
To keep things in check, teams are using tech like automatic license plate recognition to catch rule-breakers.