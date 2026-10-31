Delhi to bar vehicles without valid PUCC from November 1

A PUC certificate is issued after testing two gases in petrol cars while idling and measuring exhaust smoke darkness in diesel vehicles.

However, this method has been criticized for failing to detect nitrogen oxides and fine particles from modern diesel filters.

A 2018 study by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found that vehicles emit 81% of nitrogen oxides produced within Delhi, which contribute to fine particles and ozone formation.